 Goa Lights Up To Celebrate Diwali
As India illuminates one of the most famous festivals on the Hindu calendar, Diwali in Goa also got into full throttle to celebrate the festival of lights

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | Photo Credit: PTI

PANAJI: As India illuminates for one of the most famous festivals on the Hindu calendar -- Diwali -- Goa also got into full throttle to celebrate the festival of lights.

As is its unique tradition of commemorating the death of Asura king 'Narkasura', this year was no different with neighbourhoods across Goa burning hundreds of gigantic effigies of the demon stuffed with fireworks amidst loud revelry a day before Diwali.

Victory of good vs evil

This represents the victory of light over darkness and the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon

The streets throughout the State bustled with crowds on Saturday evening as a large number of locals, and both domestic and foreign tourists gathered to witness the Narkasur effigies paraded through every street, lane and by lane. Music and dance added to the enthusiasm all through the day on Saturday. 

In some places, Narakasur competitions were also held with winners being rewarded with cash and other prizes for their exceptional effigies. These effigies were later burnt at dawn, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities.

article-image

Markets buzzing with festivities

The markets have been buzzing with people preparing for the festival, and on Friday -- being Dhanteras -- jewelry, electronic and utensils stores were teeming with customers, indicating an impressive surge in sales.

Numerous domestic and foreign tourists have flocked the State to partake in the festivities while enjoying their holiday in Goa. Hotels have reported 70-80 per cent occupancy, and the coastal areas have seen late night parties. 

