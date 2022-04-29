Goa: Lightning, thunder showers hit Margao, trees uprooted at several places

Strong gusty winds accompanied by thunder showers and lightning lashed Margao and its suburbs late Thursday, uprooting trees at several places.

A house was damaged at Mungul after a tree came crashing down on late Thursday.

The Margao fire brigade personnel were on their toes, attending to over half a dozen calls.

Fire Officer Gill D’Souza informed that a tree has come down on a house at Mungul. He said the rescue team will attend to the call later in the night.

Fire Officer D’Souza also said another tree had crashed down near the Matanhy Saldanha Administrative building. “Besides, a tree had uprooted and has come down on a road at Borda,” he said.

The fire officer said he expects more calls to come from the citizens given that the city was lashed by gusty winds late Thursday.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:12 PM IST