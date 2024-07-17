Goa Legislative Assembly In Uproar Over Rising Cases Of Beach Drowning Deaths; Allegations Of Scam Surface

The legislative assembly witnessed a heated debate over drowning deaths with allegations of scam surfacing into the unofficial extension of work to Drishti Marine and its role in beach safety management.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao Tables The Starred Question

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao tabled the starred question alleging that despite spending several crores, drowning deaths on the beaches continue indicating failure of the lifeguard contractor. He also demanded an inquiry by a retired high court judge into the issue as well as Drishti’s contract and its lifeguarding role.

“The Tourism Department paid Rs 226.83 crores to the lifeguard contractor over the last five years, yet 56 people have drowned in the past two years. Moreover, the tender lapsed in June 2024 but the department has extended its service without inviting a new tender,” he alleged.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte Defends Drishti’s Contract

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte defended Drishti, stating that they have been doing a commendable job while explaining that deaths due to drowning are either bodies washed ashore or that occurred outside lifeguard duty hours, which are before 7 am or after 7 pm.

“There is a difference between drowning and retrieving bodies. Many incidents involve people irresponsibly taking selfies despite warnings. Body retrieval and drowning are not the same,” Khaunte replied.

Alemao remained unsatisfied as he pointed to the 56 deaths in the last two years, while Khaunte presented statistics showing six drowning deaths in 2020, nine in 2021, six in 2022, six in 2023, and two in 2024.

“How many of these deaths occurred in the absence of lifeguards? There have been seven deaths at Arambol, Miramar, Morjim, Sinquerim, Calangute, and Vagator. The Tourism Department reports Nil while the Home Department reports seven. This discrepancy indicates a failure and non-coordination within the government,” Alemao shot back.

He further alleged a major scam and demanded an inquiry by a retired high court judge, as the other opposition legislators extended support to the demand.

Khaunte responded that these incidents might have occurred when lifeguards were off duty. He replied that a new tender for lifeguarding on the beaches will be issued in the next three months.

“We are working on ensuring that we have the best lifeguarding system in place,” the minister said dismissing allegations of illegality and irregularities on beach safety and lifeguarding project.