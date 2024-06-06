 Goa: 'Leadership Must Take Call On Inducting Me In CM Sawant's Cabinet As Minister', Says Congress-Turned-BJP MLA Digambar Kamat
Kamat has attributed the Lok Sabha poll outcome in his Margao constituency to the decision taken by the Muslim community at the national level to vote against the BJP in the husting.

Margao: Congress-turned-BJP MLA Digambar Kamat has said it is for the BJP leadership to take a call on the question of inducting him in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s Cabinet, insisting he had never asked for any position in the party.

Kamat has attributed the Lok Sabha poll outcome in his Margao constituency to the decision taken by the Muslim community at the national level to vote against the BJP in the husting.

“Our projected lead has come down in Margao because the national Muslim leadership had called upon the community to vote against the BJP”, he said, while referring to voters from Moti Dongor, Azad Nagar, and Fakir Bandh giving a lead for the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

He further said that though the BJP  did well in the party strongholds, the lead proved inadequate to offset the Congress gains in Salcete taluka.

Kamat further said that the Revolutionary Goans Party factor also hit the BJP as compared to Congress, by referring to the RGP’s votes polled in the hinterland segments of Madkai, Ponda, Shiroda, Sanvordem, Sanguem, Quepem, and Canacona.

“I have nothing to say about my future. It is for the party to take a call on the question of bestowing me with the Ministerial position”, he said.

