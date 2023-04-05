Goa: 'Lack of action' leaves mortuary without medico-legal officers

Goa: 'Lack of action' from govt leaves mortuary without medico legal officers |

Strange it may seem but true that the sanctioned posts of Medico Legal Officer for the South Goa District Hospital’s state-of-the-art spacious mortuary have lapsed for want of action by the government.

In fact, in a reply to the unstarred question from Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the Goa Legislative Assembly that the two sanctioned posts of Medico Legal Officer at the South district hospital have lapsed.

Forensic doctors deployed in South Goa district hospital

Stating the present status of the sanctioned posts, the Health Minister pointed out that Dr. Madhu Ghodkirekar (Associate Professor, Forensic) has been deployed from the Goa Medical College, Bambolim to the South Goa District Hospital. The Minister further replied saying that forensic doctors on bond have been deployed in the South Goa District Hospital.

When the Navelim MLA sought to know the date by which these vacancies of forensic doctors will be filled up, the Minister replied by saying the that proposal for filling up the vacancies is under process with the government.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Eyes found missing from body in Sagar mortuary