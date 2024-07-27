Goa Labour Minister Anatasio Monserrate Promises Employment Statistics For Goans Amid Rising Unemployment Concerns

Mapusa: Labour Minister Anatasio (Babush) Monserrate announced on Friday that the government currently lacks data on the number of Goans employed in various industries within the State but committed to providing this information within three months.

Statement Of Labour Minister Anatasio Monserrate

"Presently, we don’t have the data of Goans and non-Goans employed in various industries in the State. But in the next three months, we will make this data available," Monserrate stated, responding to a query from St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar during the Assembly session.

Borkar had raised concerns about the rising unemployment rate among Goan youth compared to non-Goans residing and working in Goa.

In response, Monserrate assured that the Department of Labour & Employment, in collaboration with the Directorate of Industries Trade and Commerce and the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is working proactively to maximize employment opportunities for Goans.

Monserrate explained that companies with vacancies are required to inform the Labour Department, which then sponsors names to these companies.

However, he noted, "There is no obligation upon any employers to recruit any person through the Employment Exchange sponsored list."

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar Criticizes Current Employment Exchange Act

Borkar criticized the current Employment Exchange Act for not mandating employers to hire through the employment exchange and called for urgent amendments to prioritize Goan youth in the private sector.

"While our youth are struggling to find jobs, the current system fails to provide them with adequate opportunities. The Employment Exchange should actually help in connecting job seekers with employers, which is not happening," Borkar said.

Statement Of Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added that while the government sponsors names of Goans for job vacancies, candidates may not be hired if they lack the required skills.

"Our youth need to upgrade their skills and have the right attitude to get jobs in private companies," Sawant emphasized.

To address skill gaps, Monserrate highlighted various programs organized by the government, including career counseling, soft skill training, sessions on civil service competitive exams (GPSC & UPSC), banking exam preparations, and entrepreneurship orientation programs.

St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar Immediate Amendments To The Employment Exchange Act

St Andre MLA Borkar demanded immediate amendments to the Employment Exchange Act and measures to ensure that Goan youth are given priority in the private sector.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas also criticized the government's career guidance approach, arguing that it was ineffective and not helping youth stick to their career paths.

Several other MLAs echoed concerns over the State's unemployment issues, underscoring the need for swift and effective solutions.