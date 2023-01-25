Goa: ﻿Key accused in land fraud arrested for the eighth time | Representative Image

Panaji: Barely five days after he was arrested in yet another land fraud, Muhhamad Suhail Shafi has been booked and arrested for the eighth time on Tuesday.

In the present offense, his accomplices including Paulina Juliana Diniz alias Palmarina Gonsalves, Royson Rodrigues, Mariano Antonio Teles Gonsalves and Branca Cassiana Diniz have also been booked, two of whom have repeat cases against them.

Superintendent of Police of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) (Land Grab) Nidhin Valsan informed the media that Suhail is booked for forging documents of a Goan family's ancestral property at Anjuna which dates back to the year 1951. The family currently resides in Mumbai. “Suhail is arrested and remanded to three days of police custody,” the officer said.

Suhail has been arrested the maximum time while his accomplice and kingpin Rajkumar Maithi is sent behind the bars four times. The driver of Bardez Mamlatdar Yogesh Vazarkar; Royson Rodrigues, Amruth Govekar, Sandric Fernandes and Record Attendant with Archaeology Department Dhiresh Naik are arrested two times each.

More arrests are likely in this case.

