﻿Goa: Kerala Man Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹16.44 Lakh

Representative Image

Panaji: Two days after the Anti-Narcotics Cell seized ₹1 crore-worth drugs from a Russian, the sleuths laid their hands on another trafficker, this time from Kerala, while in possession of synthetic drugs valued at ₹16.44 lakh approx.

Information shared by the PRO states that the raid conducted near the Siolim football ground on Sunday was a follow-up action to the raid carried out at Morjim, leading to the arrest of the Russian.

Kerala drug peddlar hailed from Kannur

The Kannur (Kerala) based trafficker, whose identity has been kept under wraps, was caught in possession of suspected Ecstasy worth ₹14.44 lakh approx and 40 blots of suspected LSD paper valued at ₹2 lakh. “The seized drugs were tested using the drug detection kit, which confirmed positive for Ecstasy and LSD,” it said, adding, “The ANC has started severely cracking down on drug activities in the State in the view of tourist season and events scheduled to be held in the forthcoming days.”﻿