Goa: Keenly Contested Elections at Margao's BPS Club; Yogiraj Emerges As Key Figure

MARGAO: Elections for the new managing committee of the Margao-based BPS club on Sunday generated keen interest with Yogiraj, the son of Congress-turned-Margao MLA Digambar Kamat in the fray, and hundreds of members, including a couple of present and former MLAs, besides sitting MP, all turning up to cast their vote.

At the end of counting on late Sunday evening, Yogiraj and eight other candidates, Verlekar Vikram Ulhas, George Santosh Savio, Da Costa Franksy, Dourado Volusiano, Manguerish Kunde, Naik Chirag Datta, Pinto Sunit, Shirwaikar Shashank were declared elected to the managing committee. Verlekar Vikram Ulhas emerged victorious with the highest number of votes, around 495 votes to be precise, followed by incumbent president Santosh George ((483 votes).

Santosh George told The Goan that the newly-elected members of the management club would propose the name of Yogiraj for the post of BPS Club president.

The father-son duo of Digambar and Yogiraj said there’s no politics in the elections held for the managing committee. The Margao MLA, who was seen at the BPS Club premises since morning till Sunday evening, made no bones of the fact that Yogiraj is his son and it is his duty to request his friends and well wishes to vote in his favour.

'No politics in BPS election'

“There’s no politics in the election for the BPS managing committee. Those who are contesting are not politicians, but basically hail from the business background,” Digambar told The Goan.

Yogiraj said there’s no politics in the election, saying no political party has supported any candidate, adding there is no panel voting and members have to vote for individual members. “BPS is a club and those who are contesting the elections all form part of their friends circle. Whoever wins the election, we will involve everyone to take the Club forward,” Yogiraj said.

Asked to outline his plans for the Club if he wins the polls, Yogiraj said the AGM had made a budget provision to set up a gymnasium and to build a new clubhouse. “To execute the plan, the club requires funds. We will have to call the special AGM to discuss the funding of the new clubhouse and prepare a special budget,” he said.

Development plans

Incumbent BPS Club president, Santosh George echoed similar sentiments, saying the new managing committee will set in motion the process to take the vision forward. “We have proposed a ground-plus-four-storied building with amenities including a swimming pool, a new gymnasium, yoga room, etc. But, we need funds to the tune of Rs 8 crore to execute the plan,” he said.

George added: “The AGM will approve a good structural engineer to put the plans in place. This project should come in the next three years.”

Goa Forward chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said, “There is never politics in the election for the BPS Club election. This time too I hope there is no politics,” he said.