Goa: Karnataka-bound truck goes off road at Canacona

The driver and cleaner of a Karnataka-bound truck had a lucky escape when the vehicle went off the road at Shellim in Loliem-Polem on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck was proceeding from Vasco and headed to Hospet-Karnataka, when the vehicle went off the road on reaching Shellim in Loliem-Polem village.

While locals at the site questioned the driver for overspeeding, the driver insisted that his vehicle has a speed governor which limits the speed and that, he was driving at about 40 kmph.

The driver claimed he veered the truck in a bid to avert a collision with a bus which was moving in a rash manner.

“Many buses move in a rash manner and put us in trouble. Buses do not have speed governors to control their speed and we often fall prey to their traffic indiscipline,” the driver told the locals.

Barely two days ago, two loaded interstate lorries had also gone off the road in separate incidents at Gulem, Canacona. People have been demanding proper checks by police to avoid overspeeding on the NH66 in Canacona, which has witnessed a number of road mishaps.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)