 Goa: Kadamba Transport Corporation to Reinstate Monthly Pass System for Government Services
Addressing the media, KTC Chairman Ulhas Tuenkar said the government will start temporary bus passes for the government servants from July 1, adding that the permanent passes will be issued to the government servants within 15 days.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Margao: Come July 1, the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) will restore the monthly pass system for government services, but without any fare concessions.

Statement Of KTC Chairman Ulhas Tuenkar

He reminded that the pass system for the government servants was started by former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, but had to be discontinued since the scheme was bleeding the KTC by around Rs 2 crore annually.

“We had decided to scrap the monthly pass system for the government since they were getting the TA facility. But, since there have been requests from several quarters, it has been decided to restore the pass system, but upon payment of the normal fare,” he said.

He said the pass system will be applicable for the government servants for seven days a week, but hastened to add that they can use the pass for travelling during the weekend as well.

Citing reasons behind reviving the pass system, Tuenkar said that the pass system has been restored for the benefit of the government servants so that they reach early for work. “The revival of the pass system will not provide the government servants any monetary benefit,” he said.

