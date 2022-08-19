e-Paper Get App

﻿Goa: Joggers complain of poor illumination of track outside Nehru stadium

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Margao: Joggers at the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Complex, Fatorda have complained of either poor or absence of illumination on the jogging track outside the Nehru Stadium.

In fact, complaints have been galore that poor illumination have forced many a citizen to cut short the walk during late evenings out of fear of snakes and reptiles entering on the jogging track.

A few days ago, a group of citizens from Fatorda had complained that poor illumination of the area had only made petty thieves to have a field day outside the jogging track. They had complained of thefts of mobile phones with thieves targeting two-wheelers and four-wheelers under the cover of darkness.

