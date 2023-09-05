 Goa: Janmashtami Fair Stall Allocation Chaos Grips CCP Again; Application Forms Yet To Be Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Janmashtami Fair Stall Allocation Chaos Grips CCP Again; Application Forms Yet To Be Issued

Goa: Janmashtami Fair Stall Allocation Chaos Grips CCP Again; Application Forms Yet To Be Issued

Vendors disappointed over delay in process ahead of Janmashtami festival.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
A large number of vendors aspiring to set up stalls along the River Mandovi promenade for the Janasthami fair at the CCP office in Panaji on Monday. | The Goan Network

PANAJI: It’s that time of the year when chaos descends in the periphery of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) due to its dubious record in alloting stalls along the River Mandovi promenade for the Janasthami fair. This year was no different.  

Hundreds thronged the footpaths of the CCP and the surrounding buildings. unsure of the schedule of application forms availability or the process for the stall allocation.  

On Monday, the police had to intervene to force the crowd to disperse as it was revealed that the CCP will begin handing out one form per person only from Tuesday. Janmashtami is on Thursday and those aspiring to take up stalls are furious over the delay.  

Read Also
Locals Intensify Agitation Over Belagavi-Goa Highway Via Chorla
article-image

Forms to be disbursed from Tuesday

CCP Mayor Rohit Monserrate however said, the process including disbursing the forms will commence only on Tuesday, and will be monitored by Commissioner Clen Madeira and the CCP’s taxation officer. Monserrate said the rates for the stalls have also been increased this year as the CCP has to bear the brunt of clearing out large amounts of solid waste after the fair.  

Several of the aspiring vendors who had been coming to the CCP since last Friday for inquiries about the fair and stall allocation procedures said they were hoping that this year the CCP authorities would get their act together after their experience in previous years.  

“The chaos however seems to have repeated this year too. They (CCP) wait for the eleventh hour to start the allocation process,” one vendor lamented.  

Read Also
Goa: Work On Phase I Of Wholesale Fish Market Likely To Be Completed By Year-End
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 64-Year-Old Lady Dies After Getting Hit By Bus In Betul

Goa: 64-Year-Old Lady Dies After Getting Hit By Bus In Betul

Goa: 3 Dead In Accident As Weekend Party Turns Into Tragedy Within Hours

Goa: 3 Dead In Accident As Weekend Party Turns Into Tragedy Within Hours

Indian Sign Language Needs Recognition, Says Goa Association Of Deaf Chief

Indian Sign Language Needs Recognition, Says Goa Association Of Deaf Chief

Goa: Janmashtami Fair Stall Allocation Chaos Grips CCP Again; Application Forms Yet To Be Issued

Goa: Janmashtami Fair Stall Allocation Chaos Grips CCP Again; Application Forms Yet To Be Issued

Goa: Harassment Of Tourists? Colva Wants Traffic Cell De-Notified

Goa: Harassment Of Tourists? Colva Wants Traffic Cell De-Notified