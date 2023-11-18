Goa: ﻿IT Dept To Host Media Tech Expo On IFFI Sidelines

The Goan Network

PANAJI: Goa's government's Department of Information Technology will be hosting the Goa Media Tech Expo 2023 from November 21 to 26 on the sidelines of this year's edition of the International Film Festival of India.

The Expo will spotlight the convergence of technology and the media and cinema sector.

Through the Goa Media Tech Expo 2023, the IT department is hoping to create a platform to showcase cutting-edge innovations and solutions in the media and cinema tech sector which will serve as a catalyst for startups to display their products and technology.

The Expo will be held along the 'Yog Setu Promenade in Campal and participants will be provided with stalls equipped with amenities.

The Goa Media Tech Startup Award 2023, where a standout startup will be honoured for contribution to advancement of media and cinema technology, will be presented at the Expo.

Read Also ﻿Goa: Officials Give Demo Of New Sewerage Line Laying Technology At Fatorda

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)