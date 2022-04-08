Goa: Indira Nagar sewage overflows onto road, inconveniences commuters

The sewage problem in Indira Nagar-Chimbel raised its ugly head yet again as the sewage overflowed onto the main road on Thursday night, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The sewage overflowed as the drainages were choked with waste.

A resident laid the blame on those who are throwing their waste into the drain despite garbage collection being undertaken daily.

“Some residents throw their waste like plastic bags, bottles, shoes, bags, etc into the drains which leads to clogging and overflowing of sewage,” the resident informed and urged for action to be taken against such persons.

