Goa: Indigo aircraft engine develops snag near runway

The right engine of Mumbai bound Indigo aircraft developed a technical snag on Tuesday afternoon while proceeding towards the runway from the parallel taxi way at Goa Airport.

Sources said 187 passengers were on board the Indigo flight 6E 6097.

“The aircraft developed a technical snag at the parallel taxiway and a Navy rescue team immediately rushed to the spot,” said a source.

“Rescue and clearing of parallel taxi way is in progress but the incident has not hampered other civil aircraft operations at Goa Airport. As of now, the aircraft has been pushed back from the parallel taxi way and is parked at Bay 11. There were no injuries reported in the incident and passengers were moved on another flight," said the source.

