Goa: Immature of people to create confusion over Lok Sabha ticket says Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik while speaking to media persons at Dabolim Airport. |

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Tourism and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Wednesday said no one must create confusion over the BJP ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The MP elections will be held in March or April 2024 but there is always a confusion created on the ticket allocation by some people ahead of elections. The ticket will be decided by the parliamentary board committee and because the BJP is getting good support, some persons may want to be a part of the party,” said Naik, while speaking to reporters at Dabolim airport.

“The issue of denying a ticket to the standing MP is very rare unless there is a shortcoming from the person’s side. In the BJP, we never demand the ticket and even I as the MP cannot demand for a ticket, leave alone any person who are may be demanding the ticket,” said Naik.

Naik said he is ready to contest the next MP election and has also started doing all preparations as well.

“I have cultivated the MP constituency with the support of the people and even won from this constituency for the last five terms where people get me elected with a very huge margin every time,” said the union minister.

“There is no competition here and no question of some persons creating a hype claiming for the ticket. The people talking of seeking the MP ticket may be feeling that they just be a part of politics and are immature,” he added.