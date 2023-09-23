Goa: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain For Next 5 Days Amid Ganesh Festival

OctobLight to moderate rainfall likely in the next few days | The Goan Network

Mapusa: Ganesh festivities are expected to continue under a wet cover in the State even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that conditions for the start of the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of Rajasthan are becoming favorable from early next week.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for next five days even as the southwest monsoon remained vigorous and the sky remained cloudy in most parts of the State on Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall expected

“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places over Goa from September 23 to 27,” the IMD said, indicating that there are chances of rain during the visarjan of five days Ganesh just like it poured during the one-and-a-half day visarjan.

The State received a bounty of 31 mm rainfall on Friday which was much higher in normal circumstances. The seasonal total has hit 119 inches in the State which is a surplus of 3.7 per cent.

Reduced rainfall activity

In the meanwhile, the IMD has informed that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India during the next five days.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan around September 25,” the IMD said.

However, the normal withdrawal date of southwest monsoon in Goa is October 14.