Goa: Illegal Sand Extraction Busted; 3 Trucks,1 Canoe Seized In Siolim

MAPUSA: The Mamlatdar of Bardez Praveen Gawas along with officials of the Department of Mining and Geology, Captain of Ports, and the police raided two sites of illegal sand extraction in Siolim and seized two loaded trucks, one empty truck, and a canoe in the wee hour of Tuesday.

“We got complaints from the control room about illegal sand extraction which was causing inconvenience to locals. We conducted raids on four locations but illegal sand extraction was going on at two sites,” Gawas said.

Workers took to their heels

He said the workers at the second site fled from the spot after got the whiff of the raid.

“While the workers took to their heels, they left one loaded truck at the site which was attached,” he said.

The mamlatdar said the trucks have been handed over to the police and other necessary formalities will be carried out by the concerned departments.

