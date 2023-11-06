Goa: Illegal Landfilling Activity Detected Near Calangute Beach In Violation Of CRZ Norms

Incessant waste dumping on Calangute beach | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: In what appears to be illegal landfilling activity, truck loads of construction debris has been dumped on the secluded part of Calangute beach within the 50 metres of high tide line.

The concerned authorities are yet to take action on the violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) regulations.

The dumping of waste and construction material had started several days back. According to locals, at least 20 trucks of debris have been dumped on land which belongs to the tourism department at Gauravaddo (West), Calangute.

Two weeks back, some locals caught a truck driver red-handed while in the process of dumping construction waste in the area.

The driver was later handed over to the Calangute police who impounded the truck.

“The dumping is happening in eco-sensitive beach area which has disturbed the sand dunes and beach vegetation. The dumping activity has also resulted in landfilling of the low lying area in order to make an illegal parking in the area,” said Joel Pinto, a local in his complaint to the Director of Tourism, GCZMA, Calangute panchayat and other authorities.

He also said that the construction material that was dumped has endangered the lives of people walking towards the beach as it consists of glass pieces as well as broken floor tiles.

The affected land is close to the beach, hardly 50 metres of the high tide line and falls under the CRZ.

There are also a couple of permanent commercial structures right on the beach in the area.

Sources informed some influential people were possibly trying to grab the tourism property to use it for parking.

Violators under CCF's radar

According to members of the Calangute Constituency Forum (CCF), some unknown people were repeatedly committing such violations on the beach side. “It’s very bad to see the beach being destroyed in this manner. It’s a sea-front property belonging to tourism department,” said Augustine D’Costa, member of CCF.

Acting Director of Tourism Srinet Kotwale said he was not aware about the matter but will definitely look into it.

“I will go through the complaint and initiate action. If need be we will also file an FIR on the issue,” Kotwale told The Goan.

