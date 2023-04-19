Goa: Iftar party brings fierce political rivals to the table in Margao

An Iftar party hosted by Goa Haj Committee Chairman Urfan Mullah on Tuesday saw bitter political rivals till a year ago sitting around a table feasting on biryani and other food items in the changing political equations post-2022 Assembly election.

The Goa Haj Committee Chairman had invited Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress-turned-BJP MLAs Digambar Kamat and Sankalp Amonkar, former Dy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, Deputy Speaker, Joshua D’Souza, besides Councillors and other citizens for the Iftar party at the Anjuman school complex on Tuesday evening.

After the governor left the venue after the programme, the politicians sat around the Iftar party table as they felt at ease in each other’s company, just a year after they crossed swords against each other in the Assembly election.

Take the case of Congress turned BJP MLA, Digambar Kamat and former Dy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Margao Municipal Councillor Mahesh Amonkar. The trio had fought the 2022 Assembly

election from Margao and are now all part of the ruling BJP. While Ajgaonkar had unsuccessfully contested the election from Margao on the Lotus symbol, Councillor Amonkar was the TMC candidate fielded in Margao. The trio is now all part of the BJP.

Similarly, Haj Committee Chairman Urfan Mulla has been Digambar Kamat’s bitter critic when the latter was in the Congress. They are now believed to have mended their fences in the changing political equations, after Kamat returned to the BJP after his 17-year stint with the Congress.An Iftar party hosted by Goa Haj Committee Chairman Urfan Mullah on Tuesday saw bitter political rivals till a year ago sitting around a table feasting on biryani and other food items in the changing political equations post-2022 Assembly election.

The Goa Haj Committee Chairman had invited Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress-turned-BJP MLAs Digambar Kamat and Sankalp Amonkar, former Dy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, Deputy Speaker, Joshua D’Souza, besides Councillors and other citizens for the Iftar party at the Anjuman school complex on Tuesday evening.

After the governor left the venue after the programme, the politicians sat around the Iftar party table as they felt at ease in each other’s company, just a year after they crossed swords against each other in the Assembly election.

Take the case of Congress turned BJP MLA, Digambar Kamat and former Dy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Margao Municipal Councillor Mahesh Amonkar. The trio had fought the 2022 Assembly

election from Margao and are now all part of the ruling BJP. While Ajgaonkar had unsuccessfully contested the election from Margao on the Lotus symbol, Councillor Amonkar was the TMC candidate fielded in Margao. The trio is now all part of the BJP.

Similarly, Haj Committee Chairman Urfan Mulla has been Digambar Kamat’s bitter critic when the latter was in the Congress. They are now believed to have mended their fences in the changing political equations, after Kamat returned to the BJP after his 17-year stint with the Congress.