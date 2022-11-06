Goa: Hyderabad police monitoring properties owned by Curlies owner Edwin Nunes

Edwin Nunes is the owner of Curlies and also DJ's at the popular beach restaurant. |

The Hyderabad City Police will soon begin identifying properties that Curlies' operator Edwin Nunes bought allegedly from the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The Anjuna local was arrested from the local police station on Friday night, hours after he was released on bail for forging his Covid-19 certificate.

The Hyderabad police who have kept close watch on the development in Goa, arrived soon after the Additional Sessions Court, Mapusa earlier this week directed Nunes to surrender before Anjuna police in two days.

Nunes is arrested in a case booked with the Ramgopalpet police station in Hyderabad City, while in two other drug cases he has been granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana court. The police team reached Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police C V Anand said that they will identify the properties of Edwin Nunes and proceed to legally attach these under relevant sections of the Indian law.

"We will soon hold a meeting with Central agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Intelligence Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to discuss the smuggling of the drugs into India and the supply chain to the consumers," he added. The Goan was the first newspaper to report about Nunes' arrest by Goa's counterparts.

Anand further said that the accused has 50,000 consumers across India including 1,200 in Telangana. "He supplies all forms of drugs like cocaine, ecstasy pills, LSD blots, MDMA, brown sugar, hash oil, and other drugs to his client through his agents. He owns three posh houses, three hotels, and Curlies Shack in Anjuna which is a hub for drug trafficking,” the officer said.

The police investigation also revealed that Nunes reportedly organized parties with famous DJs playing music at his beach shack restaurant to draw a huge number of visitors majorly comprising of tourists, and through this modus operandi, he supplied drugs.

"During the peak tourist season in Goa, Nunes allegedly organised techno music parties, charging Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 entry fees per person, and allegedly sold drugs at a much higher rate while he himself procured at nominal or wholesale price," the investigating team said.