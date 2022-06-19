Goa: Hundreds of women celebrate Vata Poornima fest in Vasco

Women of Vasco while celebrating Vata Poornima festival at the Rashtroli Santoshi Mata Temple in New Vaddem | Vikram Nayak via The Goan

Vasco: Hundreds of women on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Vata Poornima with great religious fervour in Vasco.

A lot of married women observe a ritualistic fast on the day, wear new clothes and jewellery and perform puja. They also tie a ceremonial sacred thread around a banyan tree and listen to the great tale of Savitri and Satyavan.

Speaking to media, Prakash Gawas of Rashtroli Santoshi Mata Temple at New Vaddem said women from different parts of Mormugao Taluka visit the temple each year to celebrate Vat Poornima.

"A married woman marks her love for her husband by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree. The celebration is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan as narrated in the epic Mahabharata. Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat is celebrated by married Hindu women on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) in the month of Jyeshtha.”

“Women observe a day-long fast, perform puja, and pay tributes to Devi Savitri, who tricked Yamraj (the God of death) into giving a new lease of life to her husband, Satyawan. The Banyan Tree (Vat Vriksh) also plays a pivotal role in the festival," said Gawas.

