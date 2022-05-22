﻿﻿Goa HSSCE exams: 4 students caught for malpractices

Four cases of malpractices have been reported during the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSCE) and action was initiated as per Goa Prevention of Malpractice at University/Board and other specified examination Act 1991.

One student was caught with written material on the Hall Ticket, which was discovered before commencement of examination and warning letters were issued with a copy marked to the principal of the institution concerned.

In the second incident, a student was caught with a chit with appropriate 50 Mathematics Formulae and googling the answer to the question and using WhatsApp was discovered during the commencement of examination. The student was imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 and awarded zero marks in the subject for 2nd Term, with a remark ‘Malpractice case’ in the mark sheet.

In the third incident, a student was caught carrying a cell phone in the examination hall and picture was taken by him behind the back of block supervisor, while also putting the status on his cell phone of the front page of answer book on WhatsApp during the commencement of examination. The student was imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 and awarded zero marks in the subject for 2nd Term, with a remark ‘Malpractice case’ in the mark sheet.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:53 PM IST