Goa: Houses built through Shram-Dham are to save humanity, says Speaker

To save humanity, houses are built through 'Shram-Dham' (public contribution of labour) and within a few years, nobody in Canacona would be without a roof over his head, said Speaker & Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar.

The party workers have volunteered to offer their labour free of cost to build such houses, he said, adding that these party workers have vowed to construct 100 such houses and 15 of them would be completed by May 20, and keys handed over to their owners.

Tawadkar has planned to construct such homes for the homeless in his constituency and had invited MLAs from various places to visit Canacona and study how these houses are built with public participation.

Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar and Vasco MLA Daji Salkar visited Canacona along with Tawadkar and interacted with the volunteers.

Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar lauded the efforts of Tawadkar in initiating this project which has touched people’s hearts and assured that he too will help the Vanarmare and Katkari communities to have such houses.

Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye also appreciated Tawadkar’s concept and appealed that all MLAs should implement such projects in their own constituencies.

MLA Ulhas Tuenkar said that only a person with a kind heart can think of such an innovative concept and lauded Tawadkar.

Vasco MLA Daji Salkar said that Tawadkar has made a good beginning and the State should replicate this concept to give homes to all homeless. All four MLAs donated Rs 1 lakh each for the concept of building homes for the homeless through volunteering.