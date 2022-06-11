Goa: House catches fire at Siolim; one injured

Representative Image | Pixabay

A house went up in flames in Siolim a little after midnight, even as one person was injured after he fell from a height while trying to douse the fire.

The fire department at Mapusa reported a loss of Rs 3 lakh. The fire incident took place at Mhadle Bhat, in Siolim.

The injured person, Aarol Muclar, (31), was rushed to the North Goa District Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The Mapusa fire station received a call at around 01.01 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a house was on fire.

The fire personnel rushed to the site and doused the blaze.

Several items like washing machines, a wooden bed, roof tiles, rafters, electrical fixtures, two plastic water tanks etc were gutted in the fire.

The fire department has estimated a loss of Rs 3 lakhs while around Rs 7 lakh property was saved.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)