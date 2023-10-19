 Goa: Holiday Ends In Tragedy, 2 Brothers From J&K Drown At Arambol
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Holiday Ends In Tragedy, 2 Brothers From J&K Drown At Arambol

Goa: Holiday Ends In Tragedy, 2 Brothers From J&K Drown At Arambol

According to reports, the brothers Aman (28) and Abhishek (34) along with two others from Delhi were in Goa, to celebrate the forthcoming wedding of Abhishek.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
2 J&K brothers drown in Arambol | The Goan Network

Pernem: A holiday in Goa ahead of a marriage ended in tragedy when two brothers from Jammu and Kashmir drowned in the sea off Arambol on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the brothers Aman (28) and Abhishek (34) along with two others from Delhi were in Goa, to celebrate the forthcoming wedding of Abhishek.

The unfortunate accident

The brothers were staying at Baga and had gone for a swim at 6.30 am in the sea near the Sweet Water Lake, when they began to struggle in the water.

The police and fire services were alerted and a search and rescue operation was initiated.

Both bodies were retrieved from the sea and sent for an autopsy. Pernem police is investigating the incident.

Read Also
Goa: Four college girls drown during selfie at waterfall
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: National Highway Officials Retreat As Bhoma Locals Oppose Survey Work

Goa: National Highway Officials Retreat As Bhoma Locals Oppose Survey Work

Goa: Holiday Ends In Tragedy, 2 Brothers From J&K Drown At Arambol

Goa: Holiday Ends In Tragedy, 2 Brothers From J&K Drown At Arambol

Goa: Sports Minister Gaude Takes Stock Of Preparations At Ponda Complex

Goa: Sports Minister Gaude Takes Stock Of Preparations At Ponda Complex

First Batch Of Athletes For National Games 2023 Arrive In Goa

First Batch Of Athletes For National Games 2023 Arrive In Goa

Illegal Activities Along Beach Belt Come Back To Haunt Goa

Illegal Activities Along Beach Belt Come Back To Haunt Goa