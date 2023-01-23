Goa: High intensity blast at Hill Top Bar in Mapusa caught on CCTV camera; shocking video surfaces | Screen grab

In the early hours of the morning on January 22, a powerful blast was reportedly heard close to Hill Top Bar & Restaurant in Dangui Colony, Mapusa. The cause of the blast is not know yet. The Hill Top Bar & Restaurant's owner has claimed wrongdoing. The incident did not result in any injuries; however, over 40 lakh rupees are thought to have been lost.

The incident was caught on camera

The explosion that was caught on camera happened around 5.53 am, according to the department of fire and rescue services. The two cylinders at the scene were discovered to be intact, despite initial suspicions from officials that there had been a cylinder explosion. To determine what caused the explosion, the Goa police and fire departments have launched an investigation.

Effect of the blast

The blast's effects were so severe that in addition to the nearby bar and restaurant, seven nearby apartments, a bungalow, three parked automobiles, and three two-wheelers were also damaged. While the window panes of the bunglow and the surrounding apartments have broken, the walls of the buildings have developed fissures. Nearly 50 metres around the detonation felt the effects of the explosion. Locals were alerted when the pub and restaurant's own shutter flew a few metres away.

Cylinder blast rulled out

The incident happened in the morning at about 6.30 a.m. Around 7 a.m., when firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a small area of the bar and restaurant burning. A cylinder blast was initially thought to be the cause, but according to Fire Force personnel, both the cylinders inside the bar and restaurant were undamaged despite some cylinder leaking. They added that the fridge and the two cold storage units inside were still in good condition.

