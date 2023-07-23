Goa: Heavy Rains Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear In Ponda, Dharbandora

Houses and roads in low-lying areas were submerged and traffic and pedestrians were stranded in some places, as heavy rains disrupted life in Ponda and Dharbandora talukas.

Traffic was affected at Saterimal-Nirankal as the road was submerged in water. A house got flooded causing some damage to property. Many students studying in Ponda were stranded and many employees also found it difficult to travel towards Ponda and Margao. Some travelled via Usgao to reach Ponda.

Some houses were got flooded in Codli, Davkon, Par-Usgao areas, some houses were also damaged by the water of Dudhsagar river.

A tree fell on a power line at Adpai on Friday at 2.30 pm. A cow and a dog died after coming into contact with the power line which fell on the ground. A tree also came crashing down on the animal husbandry office at Curti.

Ponda fire personnel visited various places and cautioned people to be vigilant.

Additional Collector Vishal Kundaikar convened a special meeting officials of various departments to take stock of the situation.

Deputy Collector Raghuraj Phaldesai, Vinod Dalal, Rajesh Sakhalkar, WRD Assistant Engineer Shailesh Naik, fire station officers Ajit Kamat and Sushil Morjkar, sarpanch Narendra Gawkar and other Panch members and government officials were present at the meeting.

If the river water levels rise, the panch members have been instructed to alert the people and to keep boats ready to evacuate people if water level rises.

Additional Collector Vishal Kundaikar said water level from the Mhadei river is likely to rise and added that people need to be alerted in such situations. He said government officials and Panch members would be at the service of people and appealed to people to cooperate with authorities.

