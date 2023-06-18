 Goa: Heavy Rains Lash Margao, Flood Low-Lying Areas Of Old Market
Heavy showers that lashed the commercial capital on Saturday evening inundated the low-lying areas of Old market near the Chapel.

Water-logging was found near the low-lying area around the Chapel, throwing up questions about whether the Margao municipality had cleared the stormwater drains as part of the pre-monsoon works.

The Old market, near the Chapel, has been a perennial flooding area. In the past, shopkeepers had complained of the rainwater entering into their establishments, demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

