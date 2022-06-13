Goa: Heavy rainfall in Canacona could hit famed Khola chillies

﻿A file photo of the famed Khola chillies being dried in Canacona | The Goan

Canacona: Heavy rains in Canacona since Friday could have a serious impact on the famed Khola chillies in the taluka.

Canacona recorded 60 mm of rainfall on Friday and all 40 Bhandaras have been opened.

According to sources at the WRD, the Bhandaras, which were closed soon after the last monsoon, helps not only for irrigation purposes but also adds to conservation of groundwater levels.

The famed 'Khola Chilli' which bagged the GI tag two years ago, is presently under transplantation stage mainly in the hilly areas of Canacona.

The Khola Chilli needs normal rains, especially during the transplantation stage for healthy growth. This time, however, the transplantation of the Khola Chilli had been delayed due to a lack of rain for the past seven days.

“However, heavy rains in the last two days can impact its healthy growth. Though rains are required, water stagnation at the transplanted roots can kill the plant,” said a source.

While the Khola Chilli is very familiar on the hilly terrains of Khola village, it is also grown on the hilly slopes of Gaondongrim, Khotigao and Shristhal villages on a large scale.

The Khola Chilli is in high demand on account of its rich medium pungent flavour and brilliant red colour. The thin and almost transparent skin is widely used by people for the preparation of curries, Recheado Masala, various pickles, red chilli sauce and other delicacies.

