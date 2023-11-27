Goa: Guirim Residents Raise Issues Of Illegal Constructions, Land Filling Against Panchayat During Meeting

The Guirim gram sabha witnessed heated discussions over issues of illegal land filling, illegal constructions going on in the village. | The Goan Network

Porvorim: Heated arguments were witnessed in the gram sabha of Guirim panchayat held on Sunday over the issue of the absence of Sarpanch in the gram sabha , illegal land filling, illegal constructions, garbage bins, renewal of licenses of shops, bus stops, etc.

At the outset, Fondu Naik sought to know as to why sarpanch Sunny Nanodkar did not attend the gram sabha. He mentioned that this is third consecutive time that the Sarpanch has skipped the gram sabha . Hence he said the panchayat should postpone the gram sabha and convene it whenever the Sarpanch is free.

The panchayat secretary Dinesh Chodankar clarified that the Sarpanch has not sent letter regarding his absence for the gram sabha. However as per Panchayat Raj Act and Rules in the absence of Sarpanch the Dy Sarpanch can conduct the meeting.

Illegal land-filling issue goes unabated

The villagers raised the issue of frequent illegal landfilling and illegal constructions going on in the village. The villagers mentioned inspite of repeated complaints panchayat has not taken any action in these matters.

The acting sarpanch Shreya Naik stated that in regard to illegal constructions panchayat has got the right to issue stop-work notice if any complaint is received. However, panchayat does not have any jurisdiction over illegal land fillings. In this case panchayat has to report the matter to the Mamlatdar who conducts the site inspection and takes the necessary action, said Naik.

Row over illegal garbage dumping

The representative of Bhumika, Sateri Devastam mentioned that the panchayat has kept a garbage bin outside the temple. The villagers dump the garbage in this bin due to which the foul smell spreads around the temple. The Panchayat is collecting garbage on a door-to-door basis every alternate day. Hence the garbage bin kept outside the temple should be removed, he said.

The issues of renewal of licenses of kiosks at Namoshi, bus stops, frequent disruption of power supply at Aradi, etc were discussed in the gram sabha.

Earlier the Acting sarpanch Shreya Naik welcomed the gathering and panchayat secretary Dinesh Chodankar read out the minutes of the last gram sabha.