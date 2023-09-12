 Goa: GU Teachers Rise Against ‘Goondagiri’ On Campus
Goa: GU Teachers Rise Against 'Goondagiri' On Campus

Goa: GU Teachers Rise Against ‘Goondagiri’ On Campus

In the wake of the upcoming elections, 3 students were accused of flexing muscles and threatening teachers on campus; police file complaint

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Goa University Teachers | The Goan Network

PANAJI: Goa University Teachers Association (GUTA) on Monday held a protest in the University campus demanding action against students, involved in obstructing and threatening the Varsity professor handling students’ union election process.

GUTA named one student Shirish Parab and his two accomplices -- both who are not students of GU campus -- for threatening the professor on several occasions. 

3 students accused of flexing muscles

In the latest incident held on September 9, the student entered the office of Directorate of Students Welfare and Cultural Affairs (DSW) and threatened the staff and even spat at them.

Large number of teachers signed a memorandum condemning the repeated “goondagiri” by the trio within the campus. The memorandum has been submitted to the Goa Governor and Chancellor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Vice Chancellor Harilal Menon, Superintendent of Police North demanding security to the teachers and ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections.

Addressing a press conference, GUTA President Ramrao Wagh said that there is no visible action against the student despite repeated complaints to the authorities. He said that the accused student, who is part of a Student’s Union, has got political patronage.

Election time dangerous for teachers

“The GU administration has failed completely to give protection to the teachers and staffers, especially during the election time. We are not against elections. Students elections are important but not at the cost of teachers' life or health or respect,” Wagh said.

GUTA has threatened not to be part of the election process till the University takes necessary action, in the form of registering an FIR against the student. “We have been told by GU that a police complaint has been filed; however we have not received any FIR copy,” Wagh said.

GUTA feared that GU campus might soon turn into JNU, if necessary steps are not taken.

