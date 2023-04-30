Goa: GSBB discusses traditional means to prevent Agonda coast erosion

Highlighting the importance of protecting coastal land, Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB) Member Secretary Dr Pradeep Sarmokadam has assured all help to protect Agonda beach from coastal erosion.

On Friday, a GSBB team led by Dr Sarmokadam and consisting of Scientist Sujit Desai, Programme Officer Varsha Hoble along with Agonda Sarpanch Fatima Rodrigues, Panchayat Secretary Amol Naikgaunkar, Agonda Biodiversity Management Committee Chairman Shaba Naikgaunkar, Shristhal BMC Chairman Vinay Tubki and others inspected Agonda beach and observed a few areas in need of attention to preserve the beach from future erosion.

The GSBB team exchanged ideas for the revival and conservation of Agonda seashore and Dr Sarmokadam assured help through the Agonda Biodiversity Management Committee.

Later, a meeting was held with stakeholders in the Agonda Panchayat office, to discuss in detail the inspection of the beach strip at Val-Agonda.

The GSBB sought to draw up a plan to prevent coastal erosion using traditional and natural methods.

Suggestions were made to grow plants and trees to prevent erosion and to repair channels where the tidal water enters the village.

Conservation of the seashore, arrest of sand erosion, landscaping, desilting of the creek and its revival were also discussed.

“All these works can be done through the biodiversity committee,” Sarmokadam said.

Others present at the meeting included GSBB Skilling Committee member Shirish Pai, Shristhal BMC members Damodar Chari, Tejas Naikgaonkar, Agonda BMC chairman Shaba Gaonkar and secretary Amol Naikgaonkar, Coastal Conservation Committee chairman Suraj Naikgaonkar, BMC members Sanjit Naik Gaonkar, Fabian Fernandes, Vinod Phaldessai and Prekash Phaldessai.

After inspection and a discussion, Dr Sarmokadam suggested research in the matter and to prepare a draft outline to be submitted to the board.