Goa: Govt Tweaks Clause On Experience In New Shack Policy

Goa: shack owners sigh relief over CM Pramod Sawant's new policy | The Goan Network

PANAJI The State government has decided to proceed with the 2023-26 shack policy, with slight modifications to accommodate the demands of shack owners who earlier demanded to return to the previous policy.

As per the decision, instead of the previous 90-10 allocation, where experienced shack owners and newcomers were given their respective shares, the government will now allocate 10 percent for inexperienced, another 10 percent for those with 1-4 years of experience, and the remaining 80 percent for those with 5 years or more of experience.

CM Pramod Sawant held crucial meeting with shack owners

This significant decision was made in a crucial meeting led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday evening, which was attended by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, and other concerned government officials, as well as ‘ambassadors’ – shack owners.

Confirming this development to The Goan, President of the All Goa Traditional Shack Owners Cruz Cardozo hailed the government, along with coastal MLAs, for their support.

Government decides to reduce security deposit

In the decision, the government has also agreed to reduce the security deposit from ₹2 lakh to ₹1 lakh for A-category shacks and from ₹1 lakh to ₹50,000 for B-category shacks. However, there have been no changes to the clause regarding the fine of ₹25 lakh imposed on violators for subletting shacks.

Cardozo also revealed that the government agreed that more than one person from a family can apply for shacks, but only one allocation will be made per family.

On Friday, another crucial meeting with the Goa Pollution Control Board is scheduled with the shack owners.