Goa: Govt to restrict entry of private vehicles in Mapusa complex

﻿The PWD draws up parking slots in the government complex for four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking. |

In an attempt to resolve the chaotic parking problem inside the government complex in Mapusa, the deputy collector’s office of Bardez has decided to restrict entry of private vehicles inside the complex and issue passes to vehicles belonging to government staff/officers working in various departments in the complex.

The decision is expected to come into force from Monday (May 15). Deputy Collector I and II of Bardez, Gurudas Dessai and Yashaswini B (IAS) respectively chaired a meeting with the PWD, traffic police, various heads of departments and other stakeholders to draw up a plan to bring about a disciplined parking system in the government complex.

It has been decided that all four-wheelers will be parked in front of the government complex while certain areas will be reserved for two-wheeler parking. The space behind the complex will be fully reserved for two-wheeler parking.

Unrestricted entry to private vehicles and chaotic parking inside the complex led to traffic jams in and around the complex and the road outside it. Besides, people visiting the market used to park their vehicles in the complex adding to the chaos.

More than a dozen of the government departments including the offices of the deputy collector, additional collector, BDO, TCP, civil supplies etc are housed in the government complex situated at Morod, Mapusa. A decision has been taken to issue passes to every government staff that arrive to office in private vehicles with their names and vehicle numbers.

“People may have more than one vehicle but by and large a government staff member will travel by one vehicle to the office. So issuing a pass with vehicle number to the staff will not be a problem,” an official in the know told The Goan. It has also been decided to station two home guards – one each manning the two gates in the complex. A total of four homeguards will be on duty – two in the morning and two in the second half of the day.

Private vehicles will be allowed to enter into the government complex only if there is enough parking space available within the complex. The PWD has been asked to draw up parking slots in the complex for four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking.

Sources also informed that henceforward the gates of the complex will be opened at 8 in the morning and shut at 8 in the evening.

All vehicles that supply stock to Bardez Bazaar have been asked to do so either early in the morning before 10 am or else after 7 pm in the evening.

The management of the Bardez Bazaar has been warned to strictly follow the protocol to ensure proper parking in the government complex.