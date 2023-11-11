Goa: Govt To Construct 100 Houses Under Shram Dham Next Year

The Goan Network

MARGAO: Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday announced construction of 100 houses under Shram Dham for the downtrodden and needy in the coming year across the State, including three houses in Curtorim constituency.

The Speaker was speaking at a computer distribution function organised by Oorja Training and Research Academy and Youth Club of Manora at Arlem-Raia on Friday on the occasion of the birthday of BJP ST leader and social worker Anthony Barbosa.

Shram Dham initiative

Speaking on the occasion, Tawadkar said he has seen the ordeal faced by so many poor families living without proper shelter and roof over their head. “We have so far built around 20 houses under Shram Dham initiative. We will take up the construction of 100 houses in the coming calendar year, including three houses for the poor in Curtorim constituency,” he said.

Former Minister Churchill Alemao, who was invited as the guest of honour, complimented Anthony Barbosa on his birthday, saying the people of Curtorim and outside will not forget the work Barbosa did during the Covid-19 pandemic. Churchill reminded that Barbosa had polled over 2,500 votes in the 2022 Assembly election, saying that his social work will keep him in good stead in politics in the future.

Computers distributed

Dr Ernest Rodrigues complimented Oorja Training and Research Academy and Youth Club of Manora for distributing desktop computers to the educational institutions and panchayats. He suggested to Oorja to explore the possibility of imparting training to care takers of the old and infirm, to impart skills in taking care of the elderly.

In his address, Anthony Barbosa thanked Speaker Tawadkar for promising to build three houses for the poor and the needy in Curtorim constituency.

Barbosa took the platform on his birthday to commit himself to serve the people irrespective of caste and creed as part of his social work, as he thanked Speaker Tawadkar, former Minister Churchill and Dr Ernest Rodrigues for gracing the function.

