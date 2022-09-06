Goa: Govt sets the ball rolling to identify encroachments along beach belt |

The government has set in motion the process of identifying and removing the encroachments on tourism properties along the beach belt.

Come September 12, the surveyors of the Settlement of Land Records and the Wardens, attached to the Tourism department will carry out demarcation of the boundaries of the properties belonging to the government in the talukas of Pernem, Bardez, Mormugao, Salcete and Canacona.

The exercise under Section 114 of the Land Revenue Code will plot the boundary as well as identify the encroachments, Director of Settlement and Land Survey Johnson Fernandes stated in an order.

The order states that the Tourism department desires that the various beach stretches in Goa located on the western coast be duly surveyed on account of various encroachments made by unscrupulous elements usurping the area belonging to the department.

“The government has conveyed approval to survey the entire beach stretch so that the illegal encroachment could be identified and removed to preserve land belonging to the Tourism department,” the order further stated.

Saying that his office had also carried out a survey of the beach land in the year 2008 and had fixed boundary stones which plan shall be used for all references to carry out a fresh survey of the properties belonging to the Department of Tourism, Johnson has directed the surveyors of the five talukas to demarcate the boundary following Section 114 of LRC as per the schedule appended here to & plot the boundary as well as identify the encroachments.

The demarcation exercise will commence simultaneously in all five talukas on September 12.