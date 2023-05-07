Goa: Govt must disburse salaries of teachers in nationalised bank says Congress

Expressing strong reservation against the ‘Mukhyamantri Gurudakshina Yojana’, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday questioned the motive of the government for its decision asking educational institutions to open accounts in a particular private bank instead of a nationalised bank which was a common practice so far.

“Is this decision taken by the government to please any banker wife of a BJP leader holding a post in the private bank? Then how suddenly is the old tradition changed and the government puts its full faith in the private sector bank," asked Beena Naik, President of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The mahila chief was addressing a news conference along with Vice President Renuka Desai, General Secretaries Saee Volvoikar, Pelajia Raposo and Panjim Block President Lavinia Da Costa.

According to ‘Mukhyamantri Gurudakshina Yojana’, salaries of grant-in aid schools would be processed in online mode through the private bank.

Naik said it was wrong to shift from a nationalised bank to a private sector bank.

“Why is the government changing the present setup of disbursing salaries from nationalised banks to private sector banks? The nation has witnessed how 28 people have looted the banks of India and the government has done nothing to book them,” she pointed out.

She also pointed out that while opening a savings account in a nationalised bank only Rs 1,500 is charged, while private banks charge Rs 5,000.

“If account holders fail to maintain minimum Rs 5,000 in their account, they will be fined for that,” she said.

Naik demanded that the government should not change the present setup by shifting accounts to private banks from nationalised banks.