Goa: ﻿Govt may organize its own music festival in December

It is unclear if Sunburn will get permission to hold its Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival this year, but the State government is planning its own music festival during the same period in December.

“The State government is trying to have its own music festival and if the government organises its own festival this year, it will not give permission to organise a Sunburn festival during the same period,” said Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, while speaking to media persons in Panaji on Tuesday.

Anticipating that it would get permission, the Sunburn organisers have already started advertisements and registrations for the festival.

Asked to comment on this, Khaunte said no one has approached the tourism department for the permission to the music festival till date.

Khaunte however did not elaborate about the place where the Sunburn festival is going to be held.

The Sunburn organisers have announced a three-day music festival at Vagator beach from December 28. Online registration for the festival already started from May 9.