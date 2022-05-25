e-Paper Get App

Goa: ﻿Govt may organize its own music festival in December

The Sunburn organisers have announced a three-day music festival at Vagator beach from December 28. Online registration for the festival already started from May 9.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

It is unclear if Sunburn will get permission to hold its Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival this year, but the State government is planning its own music festival during the same period in December.

“The State government is trying to have its own music festival and if the government organises its own festival this year, it will not give permission to organise a Sunburn festival during the same period,” said Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, while speaking to media persons in Panaji on Tuesday.

Anticipating that it would get permission, the Sunburn organisers have already started advertisements and registrations for the festival.

Asked to comment on this, Khaunte said no one has approached the tourism department for the permission to the music festival till date.

Khaunte however did not elaborate about the place where the Sunburn festival is going to be held.

The Sunburn organisers have announced a three-day music festival at Vagator beach from December 28. Online registration for the festival already started from May 9.

Read Also
Goa: Gadyachi Jatra festival celebrated in Poinguinim after four years
article-image
HomeGoaGoa: ﻿Govt may organize its own music festival in December

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video