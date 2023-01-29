Goa: Govt has set in motion process to change education system from Euro-centric to India-centric

Asserting that India has rich history of civilisation in the world, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday said the government has set in motion the process to change the education system from Euro-centric to India-centric.

He was speaking at the annual prize distribution of Mathagramastha Hindu Sabha’s Shree Damodar Vidyalaya English High School and Shree Damodar Higher Secondary School of Science at the Ravindra Bhavan, Margao on Saturday.

Addressing the students, the government reminded that Europe and UK were passing through the dark-age in the recent past, expressing satisfaction that India has now embarked on the initiative to introduce Indo-centric by phasing out Euro-centric education in the country.

“When the Education Bill was introduced in UK parliament, they had painted India as a country of nothing, culturally, educationally, financially, scientifically, etc. They painted us in a way that India is a big zero. We were brainwashed into slaves, but now we are reoccupying our preeminent position,” he said.

He added: “India is now one of the fourth largest economies in the world. This is my independent assessment after studying various reports. The country has today displaced UK behind us.”

Citing Swami Vivekananda’s famous quote that education is the manifestation of perfection in a human being through the process of education, the governor said, “We are trying to elicit in the human being.”

He pointed out that India has a rich civilisation in the world, the governor said India is the only country which has maintained civilisation and culture. “Even a country such as China has not maintained its civilisation as evident by the fact that the country has no democracy and freedom,” he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)