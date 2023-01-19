Goa: Govt gets powers to relax any provision of construction laws

Govt gets powers to relax any provision of construction laws |

The State government will soon get the power to relax any provision of the regulations governing construction of buildings and land development.

The Goa Legislative Assembly passed on Wednesday the amendment bill piloted by TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane which seeks to amend section 8 of the Goa (Regulation of Land Development and Building Construction) Act, 2008.

What is AAP leader saying?

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Benaulim MLA, Venzy Viegas, sought to oppose the passage of the bill saying it virtually gives the government the blanket power to relax, which in other words means violate, any provision of the building and construction laws.

“I strongly object to this bill. It will only give a licence for corruption and be damaging to the environment. I want to place my objections in writing on the table of the House,” Viegas said.

Earlier, while seeking the support of the members for the passage of the amendment bill, Rane said the power to relax any rule framed under the principal law was for implementing government policies related to “inclusive” and “affordable” housing.

GFP asks what is inclusive housing?

Goa Forward Party’s (GFP) Vijai Sardesai sought an explanation on what is meant by ‘inclusive housing’ to which Rane responded saying it will be prescribed by framing rules.

Sardesai then said care should be taken to ensure that the rules so framed are water-tight to avoid misuse and destruction of the architectural and aesthetic ethos of housing edifices in Goa’s towns and villages.

The bill was passed by a voice-vote

Rane argued that the current trend in the housing industry of building apartments of 150-200 square metres is unaffordable for the average Goan especially in the countryside and rural regions.

This amendment he said will enable the government to facilitate smaller and affordable housing by relaxing norms for development of land and also construction related to setbacks and such other.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao expressed apprehension of illegalities being indulged in which such relaxation of rules and pointed out one specific instance in his Cuncolim constituency while demanding that it be scrapped.

Responding to Alemao, the minister said he will call for the specific file, review it and act accordingly.

