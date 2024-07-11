Goa Govt Cancels Leaves Of Employees During Legislative Assembly Session

Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

Panaji: The State government banned employees from availing leave during the legislative assembly session slated from July 15 to August 7. The government employees are however asked to remain present at their respective headquarters till August 9 to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

Circular Issued

“It is therefore enjoined upon all the leave sanctioning authorities that any kind of leave shall not be granted to the subordinate officers/officials during the Assembly Sessions. The Controlling/recommending Officer shall not recommend any leave to their subordinate staff, except in case of emergencies (to be decided by the leave sanctioning authorities), officials/officers may be sanctioned leave/permission to leave the headquarters. However, the officials/officers shall proceed only on receipt of formal sanction order,” reads the circular issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday.

All secretaries to government, joint secretaries and under secretaries at the Secretariat; as well as the heads of departments in offices outside the Secretariat are also advised to comply with the instructions while sanctioning leave during this period.