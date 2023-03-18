Goa: Govt assures to resolve Sattari transport issues

Transport & Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday assured that transport issues in Sattari taluka would be solved shortly as the government is hiring private buses under the KTC.

He also informed that the government is in process of purchasing 500 electric buses, of which some will be deployed in Sattari on priority.

Speaking at the ‘Prashasan Tumchya Dari’ programme in Sattari, Godinho also instructed the director of transport to resolve the issue of heavy and loaded transport in the Keri, Poriem and Honda areas by visiting the area.

Godinho said the ‘Prashasan Tumchya Dari’ is aimed at providing administrative services and facilities like schemes of the government at the doorstep of the people and to achieve all-round development of the State.

He assured to bring some good industries into Sattari taluka for the growth of local people.

“Constant efforts are being made towards the upliftment of people through MSMEs under “Self Reliant India” through various schemes. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance to set up self-employment ventures and generate sustainable employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas,” he said.

The minister appealed to local representatives to encourage the youth as well as self-help groups to avail the benefit under MSMEs.

Poriem MLA Deviya Rane commended the minister for hearing the grievances of local representatives from Sattari taluka.

Since Godinho has a portfolio pertaining to rural areas, Rane was confident that Godinho would resolve the issues raised by people from Sattari.

Director of Industries Swetika Sachan appealed to the people of Sattari to come forward to avail the benefits of the Scheme available with Industries.

Issues pertaining to the appointment of staff in panchayats, roads, RTO office, garbage, industries and transport were discussed in the meeting.

Director of Transport Rajan Satardekar, Director of Vigilance Amarsen Rane, Director of Panchayats Siddhi Halarnkar, Deputy Collector Pravin Parab, other government officers, sarpanchas and panchayat members were present on the occasion.

