Goa: Govt Appoints Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi To Challenge Tiger Reserve In SC

The Government of Goa has appointed senior counsel and former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi to challenge the Bombay High Court in Goa order to declare the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve within three months.

An order issued by the law department said that Rohatgi, will represent the state “to challenge the judgment” and “to defend the interest of the state of Goa”.

The order also said that Rohatgi’s office may get in touch with the state forest department in Altinho, to get the details of the case.

The High Court had directed the government to take all steps to prepare a tiger conservation plan within the same time period of three months. In addition, the High Court directed the state to determine and settle the rights and claims of Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers following the law as expeditiously as possible, and preferably within 12 months of the judgment.

