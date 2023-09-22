Goa: Governor Sreedharan Pillai Honors His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III & His Parish Team At Raj Bhavan

His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathew III along with Governor Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho during a book launch at Raj Bhavan Durbar hall, Dona Paula on Thursday. | The Goan Network/Melvyn Misquita

PANAJI: "The Contemporary Speeches" a book authored by the Governor, PS Sreedharan Pillai was released at the hands of His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholics of the East Malankara Metropolitan at old Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor, informing about the various initiatives implemented through Raj Bhavan, said that he is making good use of the special fund at his discretion to help the charitable institutions and needy cancer and dialysis patients in the State. Around 1,900 patients have benefited from this fund as Raj Bhavan has provided an assistance of ₹25,000 to each individual apart from 90 institutions who were provided with financial assistance. Raj Bhavan has been judiciously using the fund for a cause without any discrimination, the Governor added.

Guv says he was inspired by Marthoma Mathews III

The Governor informed that he derived the idea of providing financial assistance to needy people, after being inspired by the speech of his Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III who always highlighted to spend money for the poor people and for charitable purposes.

Speaking further the Governor said, love, kindness and dedications are the basic cause of faith and beliefs. Doing something good for poor people is like doing something for God. The Governor expressed his privilege and happiness to receive the Bishops who dedicated their life for the cause.

Guv leading state efficiently: Marthoma Mathews III

His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholics of the East Malankara Metropolitan underscored the need to eradicate poverty and drug addiction from the society. All the religions in the State and countries should come together to fight these evils. His Holiness said time has come to work together to fight against these evils.

His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, said Orthodox Sabha is very much proud of the helping hand extended by the Governor for the poor and needy people. He said the Governor is leading the State very efficiently and added the Governor shares whatever he receives through different ways and cited the financial assistance that he has been providing for cancer and dialysis patients.

In his blessings His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III extending his wishes to Goans on the occasion of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival said it is a memorable and proud occasion for him to be a part of this festivity.

His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III honoured the Catholica Bhava Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt) Honoris Causa Awardee in Literature and Law by ASBM University, Bhubaneswar to the Governor.

Mihir Vardhan, IAS (Retd) gave the introductory speech about Raj Bhavan publications. Mauvin Godinho, Minister for Transport received the copies of the book at the hands of HH Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and also spoke on the occasion.

Raj Bhavan hosted reception for non-Goan religious heads

The Raj Bhavan also hosted a reception for the religious heads from outside Goa on the occasion. Raj Bhavan, Goa, honoured His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholics of the East Malankara Metropolitan and the team of 11 other Bishops consisting of HH Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, HG Geevarghese Mar Coorilos (Bombay Diocese), HG Yuhanon Mar Policarpos (Angamali Diocese), HG Dr.Yuhanon Mar Diascoros (Kottayam Diocese), HG Dr Yuhanon MarDemetrios (Delhi Diocese), HG Dr Yuhanon Mar Thevodoros (Kottarakkara-Punalur Diocese), HG Yakob Mar Elias(Brahmavar Diocese), HG Dr Joshua Mar Nicodhimos (Nilackal Diocese), HG Dr Geevarghese Mar Yulios (Kunnamkulam Diocese), HG Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim(Thumpamon & Bangalore Diocese), HG Dr Geevarghese Mar Theophilos (Ahmedabad Diocese), HG Geevarghese Mar Philoxenos (Madras Diocese) and Advocate Biju Oommen (Sabha Secretary Orthodox Sabha).

Earlier, MRM Rao, IAS, Secretary to Governor welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the various activities carried out by Goa Raj Bhavan. Advocate Biju Oommen, Sabha Secretary Orthodox Sabha gave the introductory address while welcoming the bishops. First Lady of Goa K. Rita Pillai was also present on the occasion. TH Valsaraj proposed a vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)