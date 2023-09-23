Goa: Governor Releases Former CM Luizinho Faleiro's Book 'Battle For Konkani & Statehood'

Governor Sreedharan Pillai with Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro at the book launch | The Goan Network

Panaji: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday released the book ‘The Battle for Konkani and Statehood of Goa’, written by former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro.

Written in the first person, the book consists of his reminiscences and recollections of a period of Goa’s history, substantiated by newspaper reports and Legislative Assembly debate records that stand out for being the most significant movement in Goa that was waged to protect the land and the people’s identity and safeguard the language for future generations.

MGP's demand for Goa-Maharashtra merger?

At the release, Faleiro refused to speak on the book but said that MGP, the party that was ruling post-Liberation, had the Marathi language as their philosophy and therefore wanted to merge Goa with Maharashtra.

“Even after the Opinion Poll, MGP moved several Bills and Resolutions in the House to make Marathi the official language of Goa,” he said.

Later speaking, Goa Governor lamented the sorry state of affairs of the present political system, wherein the majority of politicians are not living upto the expectations.

“It is a sorry state. The present political system in which politicians are not living up to the expectations or studying things up to the expectations. Not all, I am saying…there are some who are well versed with the subject,” he said.

Illiterate people are also casting votes

Pillai also said that the people who are not in a position to read and write are casting their votes and these constituents are termed as supreme in democracy

