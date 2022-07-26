Goa: Government to replace poor quality paddy seeds farmers received (Representative Photo) |

Goa government has agreed to compensate the farmers in Bardez, who were supplied with poor quality of paddy seeds, and directed the National Seeds Corporation (NSC) to replace the seeds.

Several farmers from Aldona were upset over the poor quality of paddy seeds which refused to germinate.

The Director of Agriculture Nevil Alphonso after holding a discussion with all stakeholders found that the Jyoti variety of paddy seed faced the problem of low germination.

“The NSC has been directed to replace a total quantity of 8 tonnes of Jyoti seed to the farmers,” Alphonso said.

The Zonal Agriculture Officer of Mapusa was directed to conduct a survey of affected farmers and quantity of seed to be replaced. The survey revealed as many as 125 farmers were affected.

“Majority of the farmers affected due to the poor quality of seeds were from Aldona and few from other areas. The seeds supplied to these farmers were certified paddy seeds but somehow took time to germinate,” said Sampatthi Dhargalkar, Zonal Agriculture Officer, Bardez.

The farmers for other areas who were affected were from Guirim, Saligao, Sangolda and Parra.

MLA writes to Agriculture department

Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira had written to director of agriculture after several farmers in his constituency had complained about paddy seeds' quality which were supplied by Goa Bhagyatdhar and Krishi Samruddhi.

“Considering the fact that the farmers have already sowed the land and this would necessitate the re-sowing of the fields, it would be of great help if the department can ensure that the farmers are provided with fresh seeds free of cost,” Ferreira had said, in his letter to the director of agriculture.