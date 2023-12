Representative image

Bicholim: Burglars have stolen golden ornaments worth ₹4.5 lakh and cash worth ₹28,000 from two flats at Vasudevnagar-Vameshwarnagar Residency in Sankhali on Monday afternoon.

A complaint in this connection has been lodged by Prerana Prakash Paryekar from Varchawada Gauthan, Sankhali. An offense has been registered under Section 454, 380 of IPC and PSI Viraj Dhauskar is investigating the case.