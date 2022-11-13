Goa: ﻿ Goans Hockey wins HI's best state unit award

Goans Hockey received the Best State Member Unit award for the year 2020-21 during the 12th Hockey India Congress. |

Goans Hockey has received the Best State Member Unit award for the year 2020-21 during the 12th Hockey India Congress held at the Hockey India office, New Delhi on Saturday.

The State association has been promoting hockey through the conduct of State championships and also conducted Hockey India National Championship in all six categories. The Goans Hockey through their affiliated clubs conducts various local tournaments throughout the year.

The association organised the Sub Junior National Championship in May this year with the participation of 30 teams from all over India at the newly constructed stadium at Peddem. "Hockey is getting a boost in the interiors of Goa and will take a great stride when the Sports Minister finalises the space given to us at the Fatorda Stadium as the original site was used to build a tennis court for the National Games," said a Goans Hockey official.

"We are planning a residential Academy there and infrastructure that can lodge 30 teams so Goa can host national and international events. We have already got sponsors to lay the astro turf due to the unconditional support from president Xavier Marquis, a proprietor of hotels and a film director. Beny Viegas and Farrel Furtado e Gracias and the team keeps the game going through the support of the president and the well-wishers," he said.

Goan Hockey general secretary Beny Viegas stated that the association has a vision and wants to see Goan players break into the national team. "We have a vision of creating players for India. Our rural youth, who are athletic and have ample stamina can be trained to fulfil this vision," he said. Viegas informed that the State Championship will be held from December 5.